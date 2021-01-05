Actor Pulkit Samrat posted a picture of his modern family and his rumoured actress girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda dropped a romantic comment on it.

Pulkit posted the picture on Instagram. The picture features Pulkit, Kriti and their extended family.

“#2021 My Modern Family! We love. We fight. We fight for each other. We laugh together. We laugh at each other. We celebrate the ups and share the burden of our downs. At the end of all this, we remain “us” and that’s what’s the most important thing. #gratitude…… #family #familylove #modernfamily,” Pulkit Samrat captioned the image which even Kriti Kharbanda was a part of.

Kriti Kharbanda took to the comment section and wrote: “I love you (heart emoji).” Pulkit Samrat and Kriti were recently seen together on screen in the digitally released film “Taish” directed by Bijoy Nambiar.

Kriti will next be seen in “14 Phere” alongside Vikrant Massey. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film is a social comedy.

While Pulkit Samrat has started prepping for “Suswagatam Khushamadeed“. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of “Haathi Mere Saathi“, co-starring Rana Daggubati, and will be seen in “Fukrey 3” and “Bulbul Marriage Hall“.

