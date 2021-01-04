Katrina Kaif is creating a lot of noise lately, both due to professional and personal reasons. The actress is currently working on her superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. But it is her game night deleted picture that has grabbed all the radar. Many claims that the picture featured her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. Read on for all the scoop and the picture too.

The couple has been rumoured to be dating since a while now. Initially, fans thought the rumours were rife because Katrina and Vicky have been signed for a film together. However, later the buzz denied to dry down and so did the hints! From get together with mutual friends to attending Diwali parties, they have been spotted together multiple times now.

The latest picture creating noise is from a game night. Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her with sister Isabelle Kaif as they were all indulged in a ‘Sequence Mafia’ night. The picture witnessed everybody in hoodies with their faces slightly hidden. “Sweater weather,” read her story. However, one could see Vicky Kaushal in the reflection.

Yes, you heard that right. There remained a glass in the background where fans could clearly see Vicky Kaushal sitting at the opposite side. As soon as Katrina Kaif realized the same, she deleted the picture from her story. But worry not, we have the unseen picture for you below:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has some exciting projects in her kitty. She is working on Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is a horror-comedy and will be helmed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Apart from that, she also awaits the release of Sooryavanshi. The cop drama co-starring Akshay Kumar was slated for a release in March 2020. However, the Rohit Shetty directorial was largely affected by the pandemic and is now planned for a 2021 release as things get back to normalcy.

