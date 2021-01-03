Even today, when we see a kissing scene on television with our parents in the same room, we feel uncomfortable. So it’s hard to imagine how a father can shoot a kissing scene featuring his own son. Well, David Dhawan did so in Coolie No 1 which stars his son Varun Dhawan and actress Sara Ali Khan.

Ever since the trailer of the film showed Varun & Sara kissing, people have been wondering how David shot it. The filmmaker recently opened up about the same. From stating that he was very professional about shooting the scene to revealing it is up to the actors to deliver the performance well, read on to know what the director said.

During a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, David Dhawan shed light on Varun Dhawan’s kissing scene from Coolie No 1. He said, “There was nothing difficult about it because we are very professional people. When I am shooting with him, I don’t look at him or ask him whether we should do this or not. I tell him that this is to be done. The script demands a kissing scene and so we have to do it.”

David Dhawan further continued, “Practically, there is nothing wrong. Kissing scene is the lightest scene in the Indian films these days. It’s very fair when you are doing it professionally, you don’t look left, right, centre. ‘Arre yaar mera beta karra hai, sharam aarai hai. Kaae ki sharam aarai hai? (Oh no, my son is doing it, I feel so embarrassed. What are you embarrassed about?) There is no such thing. It’s all practical today. Now how the hero and the heroine do it is up to them.”

In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, David Dhawan spoke his equation as co-workers with son Varun Dhawan. David had said, “I treat Varun like I treat any other actor, rather a little worse. I’ve never treated him like my son or like a hero. If he does a bad shot, I reprimand him in front of everyone.”

Talking about Coolie No 1, the film received sever backlash upon its digital release. In fact, it is currently one of the lowest-rated movies on IMDb.

