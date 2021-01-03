Urmila Matondkar is making headlines every now and then. A while back the Rangeela actress got into an online brawl with Kangana Ranaut and later joined Shiv Sena. The 46-year-old is now in the news for buying a posh office for over 3 crores in the Mumbai suburb area.

Urmila is one of the most successful actresses of her time and has a massive fan following among the audiences.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Urmila Matondkar has bought her plush office in Khar for 3 crores and 75 lakhs. Her new property is over 1000 square feet and is located at one of the most expensive places in Mumbai.

Urmila sealed the deal on December 28, 2020, and her office is situated at the sixth floor of the building. The Rangeela actress also shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read, “Bring on #2021 ✨✨✨✨”.

So, now we know that this plush location that Urmila Matondkar is standing on is her new office, whoa!

Meanwhile, last month the Rangeela actress joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

“She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party’s ‘mahila aghadi’,” Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had earlier said. And, today ANI tweeted pictures of the actress joining Shiv Sena.

For the unversed, Urmila Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Mumbai North constituency. Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. She had cited inaction on the part of key functionaries of Mumbai Congress as the reason for her resignation.

