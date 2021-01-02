Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: It’s been the year of some meaningful debuts. From Jeetendra Kumar finally stepping into the big-screen zone in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Bollywood welcoming Roshan Mathew’s talent, we witnessed a brilliant set of actors debuting this year. It’s time to celebrate all of them!

Let’s take a look at the nominees of Best Debutant of 2020:

Achintya Bose (Yeh Ballet)

Achintya Bose made an impressive debut in Yeh Ballet shaping his performances as ‘relatable and real’. Being a ballet dancer first and then the actor did complete justice to his part in the film.

Jeetendra Kumar (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

After impressing in the shows like Pitchers, Kota Factory we finally saw the delightful talent of Jeetendra Kumar on the big screen. Paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Jeetu Bhaiya did rock as he always does.

Abhishek Chauhan (Bahut Hua Samman)

Abhishek Chauhan did pretty well in this year’s web show Undekhi, but this just lets him cross any limit he must have set as an actor.

Roshan Mathew (Choked)

Star from the south Roshan Mathew held the charm of his character Sushant very well and never failed the brilliant writing of his first Bollywood film. The various moods of Sushant – subtle anger and frustration, being supportive despite continuously getting poked – are handled masterfully by Roshan.

Stick to this space for Best Debutante of 2020 and a whole of other categories to come. Participate in the poll below for your contribution.

