During the lockdown, that started in March 2019, we viewed latest released on our phones and tablets via OTT platforms. And it reports are to be believed, then 2021 too will see films taking the digital route. In fact, a recent report claims Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and many others, is likely to follow Coolie No 1 and premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides claiming the film might go digital, an industry source also said that the amount is a double-digit figure and something that hasn’t been seen or heard of before.

As per reports in an online portal, Mumbai Saga has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a staggering amount. Sources say the sum currently on the table is something that hasn’t been seen till date. Says a well-placed source, “Amazon has shelled out an amount in high double digit figures to acquire Mumbai Saga, which has now made the film one of, if not the most costly acquisition of recent times.”

Further talking about the money involved for Mumbai Saga supposedly going digital and if the two parties have signed the dotted line, the source said, “Talks are still on, but the moneys are on the table and the makers of the film are pretty happy with the offer. All that remains now is to thresh out the promotion details and sign the dotted line.”

An official announcement about this acquisition is still to be made. On the other hand, the grapevine suggests Amazon Prime Video will soon commence promotion of the film.

While this news makes the headlines, it is to be noted in November Sanjay Gupta (director) said the film was meant for theatres. Taking to social media he had written, “#MUMBAISAGA: We are in the thick of final edits, VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading & final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team & I feel only one common emotion… MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It’s been solely & single heartedly made for the big screen experience.”

This period gangster flick set in the ’80s and will showcase the city’s transition from Bombay to Mumbai.

While Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 was slammed upon its release, we wonder what magic Mumbai Saga will work.

Do you think this John Abraham – Emraan Hashmi should go digital or release in theatres?

