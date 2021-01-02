Katrina Kaif wishes ‘365 days of happiness to everyone’

Actress Katrina Kaif shared her new year wish for fans on the first day of 2021, along with photographs featuring her with younger sister Isabelle.

“365 days of happiness to everyone #2021,” Katrina captioned the photographs she posted on Instagram. In the pictures, the sisters share a merry laugh sitting in a garden.

Fans responded wishing her a happy new year and showering their love on Katrina, with comments like “beautiful”, “charming” and “awesome”.

The actress recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

Katrina Kaif on Tuesday posted a video emphasising on right to education and increased access to quality education without discrimination.

In the Instagram video, Katrina urges everyone to come forward and contribute towards creating classrooms, so that children coming from underprivileged homes can access quality English medium education.

“So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children. They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four and need to add 14 more,” Katrina Kaif captioned the video.

