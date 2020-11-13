Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Thursday expressed concern over what could happen if the theatre audience gets used to watching films on OTT platforms for nearly no cost. The filmmaker also predicts that from now on, people will go to the theatres only to watch event films.

“Saw LAKSHMI with the family at home. Have planned to watch LUDO, SOORARAI POTTRU and CHHALLAANG this weekend. OTT was considered solo viewing. But these feature films coming straight to OTT are actually bringing families together at home. Can’t say if this is good for theatres,” Sanjay Gupta tweeted.

“Also as normal family outings these four films in theatres would’ve collectively cost not less than Rs 12000 while people are gonna watch them for nearly no cost. What if people get used to this? The writing is on the wall, people will go to the theatres only for event films,” Sanjay Gupta wrote in a separate tweet.

A few days ago, the filmmaker had tweeted saying his upcoming multistarrer film “Mumbai Saga” has been solely made for the big screen experience, and he is determined to release it in theatres.

“#MUMBAISAGA We are in the thick of final edits, VFX BGM, SFX, DI Grading and final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team and I feel only one common emotion… MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It’s been solely and singleheartedly made for the big screen experience!” Sanjay Gupta had shared in a tweet.

