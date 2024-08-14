Murari 4K At The Worldwide Box Office (5 Days): Mahesh Babu Starrer Sees A 96% Dip In Collections From Its Opening Day; Beating Ghilli’s Record Is Impossible!

Mahesh Babu’s Murari 4K has defied expectations, rewriting the rulebook for Telugu film re-releases. The film’s re-debut on August 9, timed to coincide with the superstar’s birthday, ignited a wave of nostalgia and fervour that has translated into unprecedented box office numbers. However, the initial euphoria has quickly waned, with the film experiencing a steep decline in collections.

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the film set a new record as the highest-grossing Telugu film re-release, following a strong performance at the worldwide box office over the opening weekend. While Murari 4K has slowed down on its weekdays, the movie is heading towards reaching the double-digit mark. Keep reading to know more!

On its opening day, Murari 4K earned an impressive 5.45 crore globally. While the subsequent days witnessed a natural decline, the film’s overall performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. On Saturday, the film added 1.90 crore and 1.10 crore on Sunday. The following Monday saw a further decline to 22 lakh, with Tuesday’s collections at 23 lakh. The dip from 5.90 crore to 22 lakh is approximately 96.27%. This brought the total worldwide re-release gross to 8.90 crore, with 7.70 crore coming from the Indian market and 1.20 crore from overseas.

With its re-release earnings of 8.90 crore, Murari has now surpassed the previous record held by Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi, which had grossed about 7.50 crore globally. The film is on track to achieve a double-digit total, marking a significant success.

A look at the top 5 re-releases of South at the worldwide box office:

Ghilli 4K – 32.50 crores Murari 4K – 8.90 crores Kushi – 7.46 crores Businessman 4K – 5.85 crores Spadikam – 4.90 crores

Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli leads with a global gross of 32.50 crore. Matching that seems nearly impossible, as Mahesh Babu‘s film would need a huge jump in collections to reach Ghilli’s spot. And considering the current momentum, it surely seems impossible.

Murari stars Mahesh Babu in the titular role, with Sonali Bendre making her Telugu debut (back in 2001), alongside Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana, and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a family cursed by an ancient sin, resulting in a male member dying every 48 years.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

