Thangalaan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Chiyaan Vikram’s Film Starts Off On A Solid Note; Sells Over 2 Lakh Tickets

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan has kickstarted its box office journey on a promising note. While the 2.32 lakh+ tickets sold indicate a decent level of pre-release interest, the film’s potential has been somewhat capped by the intense competition from Mr. Bachchan and Double iSmart in the Telugu market, a key territory for Vikram-starrers. Keep reading to know more!

Had Thangalaan enjoyed a solo release in the Telugu states, the advance booking figures could have been significantly higher. Despite the competitive landscape, Thangalaan’s strong pre-sales suggest a healthy opening day at the box office, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where Vikram enjoys a massive fan following. The film’s period setting and the actor’s unconventional look have generated considerable buzz, factors likely to translate into footfalls on the first day.

As of 10 AM on August 14, the film had amassed a respectable 4.15 crore in advance bookings, a figure that, while not earth-shattering, certainly lays a solid foundation for its opening day prospects.

With one day remaining, Thangalaan is projected to achieve significant pre-sales figures. Considering the pace and holidays, it’s expected to earn 14-17 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office, surpassing Raayan’s 13.70 crores to become the second-biggest Kollywood opener of 2024, following Indian 2, which leads with 26 crores.

The trade is cautiously optimistic about Thangalaan’s prospects. While the film is expected to open well, its ability to sustain momentum over the weekend will depend on critical reception and word-of-mouth. Given the high stakes involved in a big-budget period drama, a positive opening is crucial for the film to recover its production and marketing costs.

All eyes will be on the film’s performance over the next few days as it competes with the other big-ticket releases.

About Thangalaan

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, known for Kabali, this upcoming magnum opus is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2024. Announced in 2021 and completed by mid-2023, the film faced several delays. Initially slated for a January release, it was pushed to April, and now, it’s finally hitting theaters on August 15. Fans of Chiyaan Vikram are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen after more than a year.

Thangalaan features Vikram Kennedy, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Pasupathy in pivotal roles.

Set during the British Raj, Thangalaan has generated significant buzz due to its intriguing subject and Chiyaan Vikram’s distinctive look.

