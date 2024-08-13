This Independence Day, we are going to witness too many films marking their arrival at the Indian box office. Multiple films from several industries have locked on the same date, and the slot has become crowded. From Kollywood, Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan is the biggest release, and as far as performance on day 1 is concerned, the biggie will be starting off its journey with flying colors. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, of Kabali fame, the upcoming magnum opus is one of the highly anticipated Tamil films of 2024. It was announced back in 2021 and wrapped up by mid-2023. However, it couldn’t make it to theatres immediately. It was planned for a release in January, but later, it was postponed until April. Finally, the film is coming to theatres on August 15, and fans of Chiyaan are excited to see their beloved star on the big screen after a gap of more than a year.

Set in the British Raj, Thangalaan is enjoying a good buzz around itself due to its subject and Chiyaan Vikram’s different look. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the film is aiming for a bright start, and as of 1:15 pm, it has sold tickets worth 2.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 in the state. It includes over 1.17 lakh admits.

With some contributions coming in from other states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, Thangalaan has amassed an overall total of 2.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking for the opening day in India. As there are still 2 days to go, the biggie is expected to post a healthy pre-sales figure in the final update.

Considering such a pace and the holiday factor, Thangalaan is expected to earn between 14-17 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office, comfortably crossing Raayan‘s 13.70 crores to become the second-biggest Kollywood opener of 2024. Indian 2 is at the top with 26 crores.

The opening could have been higher with support from the Telugu market as Chiyaan Vikram enjoys a good fan following there. However, on Independence Day, Mr. Bachchan and Double iSmart would be battling it out in the Telugu states, thus affecting the potential of Vikram’s film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Just 1.44 Crores Away Kalki 2898 AD’s Hindi Pre-Sales, Ready For Independence Day Blast With 2.28 Lakh+ Tickets Already Sold!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News