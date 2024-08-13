Mahesh Babu’s Murari 4K has surprised everyone with its fantastic performance during the opening weekend. After a mind-blowing start of over 5 crores gross, the film witnessed an expected drop on each day, but still, a solid total has been recorded in the first 3 days. With this, it has already emerged as the second highest-grossing re-release of all time among South films. The first spot is being ruled by Thalapathy Vijay‘s monstrous hit, Ghilli. Keep reading to know more!

Initially, Mahesh Babu’s fans were dicey about the choice of the film re-releasing on his 50th birthday as Murari isn’t a regular mass entertainer. Usually, on the occasion of a birthday, fans love to celebrate larger-than-life commercial potboilers on the big screen. So, the decision to arrange special shows for his 2001 film wasn’t well received by the fans. However, it left everyone surprised by the kind of reception it enjoyed over the weekend.

On the opening day, Murari 4K clocked the biggest-ever opening among Telugu re-releases by amassing 5.41 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It surpassed the previous record holder, Businessman (5.20 crores). On the next day, the film witnessed a drop of 64.69% and earned 1.91 crores gross. Again, on Sunday, there was a drop of 48.16% as 0.99 crore came in. At the end of the first weekend, a collection of 8.31 crores gross came in at the worldwide box office.

Even though the drop after the opening day was brutal, Murari 4K earned a blockbuster number and became the second biggest hit among South’s re-releases. Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli is at the top with a gross global sum of 32.50 crores. Getting up there is simply impossible, as the Mahesh Babu starrer will need a 291% higher collection to level the score with Ghilli.

Take a look at the top 5 re-releases of South at the worldwide box office:

Ghilli 4K – 32.50 crores Murari 4K – 8.31 crores Kushi – 7.46 crores Businessman 4K – 5.85 crores Spadikam – 4.90 crores

