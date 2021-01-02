Many A-list Bollywood celebs and their families headed out of Mumbai to bid farewell to the old year and ring in the new one in style. While a chunk of them headed to the Maldives, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone headed to Ranthambore in Rajasthan.

Their families accompanied them on this new year’s gateway. The pics and videos making their way to social media are proof that they had a blast while on their mini-vacation.

Many of the celebs fan clubs have taken to social media and shared pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone enjoying a jungle safari with their respective families in Ranthambore.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were accompanied by family members Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni and Samara. Riddhima has kept her followers up to date by sharing pictures and videos from their safari on her story. Check out some videos and pics of the Kapoor-Bhatt trip here:

The couple was clicked with the Bhatts – Soni and Shaheen enjoying the safari in a Thar. Ranbir looked dashing in a brown puffy sleeveless jacket, blue checkered shirt and his black NY cap. Alia opted for a camouflage top with a black monkey cap.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too enjoyed themselves on the jungle safari. This power couple was accompanied by the Padukone’s- Anish, Ujjala and Prakash Padukone. When they headed for the safari, Deepika wore a green trench coat and a light blue hoodie. Ranveer Singh was fashion goals in a dark purple coat and a light purple hoodie with black round glasses. Check out the pics and videos here:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are now back in the city from their mini-vacation to welcome the new year. The celebs were all snapped earlier today at the airport in Mumbai.

