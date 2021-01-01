It’s the first day of the year, and everyone is a party mood. After being cooped at home for the majority of 2020, people all across the globe welcomed 2021 with cheer to drive away from the negativity and bring positivity home. And Bollywood celebs were no exception.

Many celebs took to social media and shared how they brought in the new year, with some beautiful messages for their loved ones.

From Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and welcomed 2021 the way many of us would. Sharing a cute pic of Akshay Kumar, she captioned her post, “Happy new year and get lost you awful 2020!”

While Twinkle shared a pic of the duo enjoying themselves at night, Akshay Kumar took to his handle and shared a video of the first sunrise. He wrote, “Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone”

Priyanka Chopra took to social media and welcomed 2021 with Nick Jonas is style. While Nick looks lovingly at PeeCee, the actress rocks some fun 2021 glasses. She captioned her post, “Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.. 🤞🏽❤️”

Nick too put on the same glasses and look all set to take on the new year.

Sonam Kapoor welcomed the year in the arms of hubby Anand Ahuja and shared a pic of them kissing. She captioned her post “2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best f*cking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all…”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a series of pictures from the families New Year celebration. We see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya along with Aishwarya having a blast. A couple of them can even be seen donning 2021 hats.

Amitabh Bachchan too shared how he looked in a separate post.

Karan Johar shared a sweet black and white pic with his kids welcoming the news years along with a beautiful message. He wrote on Instagram, “I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back…to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty….yes it wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken…some ahead and some intentionally behind….I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ….love you all from me and mine ❤️#happynewyear”

Take a look at some other Bollywood celebs and how they welcomed the year below:

Happy New Year everyone!

