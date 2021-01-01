Sonu Sood with his amazing voluntary work during the pandemic has earned himself the title of a messiah. While his intentions won heart initially and helped a lot of people to reunite with their families, with time it also raised a few eyebrows. His work was also called his move to make a smashing entry into politics. The actor has been cordial enough to not give air to these reports and answered the questioners with statistics when needed. As per the latest update, Sood is finally opening up on the politics part of the speculations and below is everything you need to know about the same.

If you have been in a cave during the lockdown, Sonu pulled up his sleeves and by himself helps lakhs of migrant labourers stuck in Mumbai to reach their respective hometowns. His Twitter handle had kind of become his office where people requested him to help and he graciously ran for the rescue.

Now as per Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood has opened up if he plans to join politics. The actor says that he has been offered to debut in the game quite a few times since a decade ago. He said, “As an actor, I still have a long way to go. The dreams with which I came, those are yet incomplete. I feel it’s necessary to fulfil that first. There is no particular time to enter into politics, there is no fixed period for it. Can join after 5 years or 10 years. I got offers 10 years back, I still get offers. But, I am not interested.”

“I think I should do things which I am an expert at and can do justice. If I am given a responsible position and I am unable to go to villages and towns to help people then what is the point. So, when I can become a part of them and live with them and serve them, then I will think about it. For now, as an actor there is a lot that needs to be done, a lot has to be achieved, there is time for the rest,” Sonu Sood added.

