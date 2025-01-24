In a shocking development, Ram Gopal Varma has been convicted and sentenced to three months of imprisonment in a cheque bounce case by a magistrate court in Mumbai. Reportedly, the court has also asked to pay the director a compensation of 3.72 lakhs to the complainant within 3 months, failing which he will have to face another three months in prison. However, there have also been times when his personal life has made quite a lot of noise. In one such instance, RGV’s first wife, Ratna, had allegedly slapped actress Urmila Matondkar after rumors of her affair with the director had started surfacing.

For the unversed, Ram Gopal Varma was speculated to share a close liking for Urmila Matondkar. He collaborated with her in several films and it was his film Rangeela which catapulted her into the main league. However, this also led to their affair rumors which inevitably did not go down well with the Sarkar director’s first wife. According to Bollywood Shaadi, this led to a marital discord between the filmmaker and his wife. Things also turned so ugly at one point that Ratna allegedly slapped Urmila on one occasion.

This not only ended Ram Gopal Varma’s marriage with Ratna but also severely damaged Urmila Matondkar’s film career. Meanwhile, in his autobiography, Guns And Thighs: The Story Of My Life, the Aag director also shared how Urmila was one of the first actresses who had a significant impact on him. He stated, “Post coming into films, the first girl to have an impact on me was Urmila Matondkar. I was mesmerized by Urmila’s beauty — from her face to her figure… everything about her was just divine. She had done a few films before Rangeela, which hadn’t done well and she hadn’t made much of an impact on the audience either.”

In a throwback press conference event for his film Attack, Ram Gopal Varma stated the reason for his divorce from his first wife Ratna to be their differing choice of music. While the director is fond of Ilaiyaraaja’s songs, Ratna liked ghazals. He had said, “Ghazals are one of the reasons for my divorce. My wife likes ghazals a lot and I like to hear Ilaiyaraaja songs. She would play ghazals at night, which I didn’t like.”

