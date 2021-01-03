Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: The year 2020 saw the release of a very few Bollywood films and only a fewer made a mark. But even the worst year of Bollywood blessed the viewers with some amazing debutantes.

Advertisement

In this story, we are going to nominate a few of the best debutantes of 2020. As our readers, you can pick your favourite one and vote for her. The one with the most number of votes will be declared the winner aKoimoi Audience Poll 2020 Best Debutante Award.

1) Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Advertisement

The daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut as an actress with Jawaani Jaaneman. She played the daughter of Saif Ali Khan’s character in the film. The actress made an impressive debut and looked confident onscreen as she played an interesting character. Apart from her looks, her performance also made the people notice her.

2) Arushi Sharma (Love Aaj Kal)

Before Love Aaj Kal, Arushi Sharma has worked as an AD for Imtiaz Ali. As she made her acting debut with the 2020 romantic film, the audience was left surprised and mesmerised. She was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film and her natural performance and extremely pretty looks were a couple of highlights of the film.

3) Sadia Khateeb (Shikara)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara didn’t get noticed at the box office but whoever watched the film couldn’t help but appreciate the sincere and effortless performance of debutante Sadia Khateeb. Her charm lit up the screen even when she played a role which was far from being glamorous.

4) Pearle Maaney (Ludo)

Anurag Basu’s Ludo released directly on Netflix and has been among the most appreciated films of the year. Pearle Maaney who made her acting debut with the film was paired opposite Rohit Saraf in the film. With her performance, she has gained a lot of critical acclaim this year. All eyes are on her and fans are waiting to see her in more films now.

So who is your favourite debutante among the 4 mentioned above? Let us know in the poll down below.

Polls Who's Your Favourite Debutante Of 2020? Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Arushi Sharma (Love Aaj Kal)

Sadia Khateeb (Shikara)

Pearle Maaney (Ludo) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Urmila Matondkar Buys A Plush Office In Mumbai For Over 3 Crores Post Joining Shiv Sena, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube