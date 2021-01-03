Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced in a video message on Saturday that he will be back on the big screen in 2021, and wished fans a belated happy new year.

Shah Rukh, however, did not divulge details about his comeback project in the message, posted on Instagram and Twitter.

“Hi everybody, it is that time of the year again where the old year is on its way out and the New Year is waiting at the entrance. Actually it has entered because I am late in conveying my wishes to all of you,” Shah said in the three-minute video.

“I am sure 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody. In these awful times, for most it is difficult to find a ray of hope and positivity. But I have a way of looking at bad days, difficult times, and awful years. I believe when one is at the lowest, at the most bottom-est of their life, the good thing is there is only one way to move — upwards, higher to better places.

“So, 2020 whatever it has been is in the past now. 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful,” Shah Rukh Khan added.

With trademark humour, Shah Rukh noted that he is late in wishing everyone on New Year because his team was not available, and it took him a long time to edit the video by himself.

“2020 has taught us one thing. That real fun is with real people. Your family, your friends, your loved ones and all the friends and enemies you make virtually. Taking sides and fighting online is good fun, time pass but it is not for keeps.

“So, here’s wishing you all in 2021 a lot of happiness, joy and peace. Do I sound like some cheap greeting card? So let me add some tax-paid cash too. So that your dreams and bills are fulfilled,” the superstar shared.

Shah Rukh Khan continued: “This year be romantic, empathic, pragmatic, democratic, and be absolutely fantastic. Just don’t be a mathematic, it is boring and difficult to rhyme with other words. Go party hard, but not too hard , in moderation. Don’t get too drunk, don’t take off your clothes and run on the street, because chances are you’ll get arrested and even worse you will wake up in the morning and realise you have lost your phone and that really sucks.”

Shah concluded, saying: “See you all on the big screen in 2021”.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film “Zero”, which was a flop. He is rumoured to be working on a mega project, “Pathan”. The film also reportedly stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and will reportedly feature a cameo by Salman Khan.

