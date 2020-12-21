Vicky Kaushal is surrounded by projects and some huge ones. The actor has even been doing some rigorous prep for the same. Amid this what if we tell you that he might just bag another magnum film? And that too with Sujeeth, who last directed Prabhas in Saaho? Yes, you read that right. Our little birdies are spilling some interesting tea, and you cannot miss it. Read on to know more details about the same below.

Sujeeth who made a magnum opus with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho had a lot riding on his back. When the film missed the mark, it was a huge setback for everyone involved. As per reports, after Saaho not working as expected at the Box Office, no big star from the South was ready to work with the filmmaker.

Now it seems like Sujeeth has found his saviour in Vicky Kaushal. If a report in Telugu Cinema is true, the filmmaker has now landed in Mumbai to narrate a script to Kaushal. The report claims that the project in question here is been backed by a big production house who have made it possible for Sujeeth to meet Vicky and narrate his script. There is no confirmation if Kaushal has liked the project or even given the nod. But this is an exciting buzz.

Meanwhile, back in 2019, Sujeeth had opened up on Saaho not hitting the mark. Talking to Deccan Chronicle he said, “I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime. I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?”

Vicky Kaushal as we speak is prepping for his another magnum opus Ashwatthama. The film is being directed by his Uri director Aditya Dhar. How excited are you to see Kaushal work with Sujeeth? Let us know in the comments section below.

