Bollywood is all about biopics, sequels and remakes these days. One of the many Bollywood remakes that are being planned, Chupke Chupke is an interesting one. Luv Ranjan along with Bhushan Kumar is planning to remake Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s cult classic starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan and others. News is, Vicky Kaushal might be a part of it.

It was earlier reported that Rajkummar Rao will play one of the lead roles in the film and now we have a new update.

As per Pinkvilla, the makers of Chupke Chupke remake are planning to get Vicky Kaushal on board along with Rajkummar Rao. Also, it’s been reported that he will play the role of Professor Sukumar Sinha which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

A source has been quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “The makers have offered the Chupke Chupke remake to Vicky Kaushal now. Although he is yet to sign on the dotted line, the producers felt he is the perfect choice to play Big B’s role from the original. They feel he can portray the character and its nuances really well. Also, Rajkummar and Vicky have never shared screen space together and it will be a casting coup if it happens.”

There were also reports that the remake will have Ayushmann Khurrana along with Rajkummar Rao. However, the source says that wasn’t the plan. “Rajkummar is wrapping work on Dinesh Vijan’s Hum Do Humare Do. Then, he will start shoot of Badhai Do and he also has the Hindi remake of the Telugu cop thriller HIT. In between the two films, the makers want to take Chupke Chupke also on the floors, after locking the entire cast and their dates.” the source said.

Earlier Vicky Kaushal revealed that he had a late-night shoot and according to him he was very satisfied when it ended.

Vicky posted a black and white picture on Instagram stories. In the clip, he is seen smiling at the camera. “05.45 Half asleep and fully satisfied after a good night’s work,” Vicky captioned the image.

