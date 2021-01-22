Rubina Dilaik has made her mark in television. She’s been a part of some successful projects like Chotti Bahu, Pavitra Rishta, Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki amongst others. Currently, she’s ruling the Bigg Boss 14 house and is touted to be a strong contender. One of her picture from 2006 is now going viral and the drastic transformation has left us stunned!

Before beginning her acting career, Rubina had won 2 beauty pageants. She was crowned as Miss Shimla in 2006 and two years later, in 2008, she won Miss North India. Now, the picture about which we are talking about is making it hard for us to guess if the lady in it is really Rubina or someone else.

It’s a ‘Then & Now’ picture of Rubina Dilaik which is grabbing all the eyeballs of netizens. On the left, is her picture from the Miss North India win of 2008. She looked really different in her pink and lavender attire. The actress comparatively had a much darker skin tone.

Check out the Then & Now picture ft. Rubina Dilaik below:

Those are truly some transformation goals!

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik is currently in the race for Bigg Boss 14 title. She entered the house with husband Abhinav Shukla. Her ugly spat with Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan have lately been the talk of the town.

The Shakti actress before entering the house had herself revealed that she has never watched Bigg Boss in her life. Despite that, she’s playing really well and is being liked by the audiences!

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 has been extended by another month. Contestant Eijaz Khan has made his exit from the show due to personal commitments. Until he enters again, it is ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee who will be seen as his proxy!

