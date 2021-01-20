Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik seems to be finally realising she needs to get out of her staid, ‘shikshika’ mode, and get dirty if she must survive in the house. Following her showdown with Eijaz Khan a few days ago, the Tuesday night episode of the reality show will see Rubina unleash her fury on Rahul Vaidya.

Rubina seemed clueless about the game when she had entered the reality show. Now, after over 100 days of being locked inside the house, she has become a master of the game and is using all antics for survival.

In the latest promo of the show, Rubina Dilaik was seen getting in an intense fight with Rahul Vaidya, which escalates to a level where her husband Abhinav Shukla also joins the showdown and attacks Rahul.

The fight begins over task-related issues, and soon Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik drag each other’s personal lives into the spat.

At one point, Rahul tells Abhinav: “Ye biwi ka nahi ho saka, kisi aur ka kya hoga bhai (he couldn’t be loyal to his wife, how would he be loyal to anyone else).”

That was the moment when Rubina loses her cool and responds: “Tu kaun hai certificate dene wala, tere mein to himmat nahi hai ki apni partner ko is show me lekar aaye (who are you to issue a certificate, you do not have the guts to bring your partner in the show).”

When Rahul tries walking away from the fight, an angry Rubina is seen pulling at his clothes to make him face her.

When Abhinav Shukla came out to support Rubina Dilaik, housemate Aly Goni rallied forces behind Rahul Vaidya. He took yup Rahul’s fight for pushing the singer.

Rubina’s newfound aggression comes just a week after she, along with husband Abhinav, slammed Eijaz Khan for invading her personal space.

In fact, in the weekend episode, superstar host Salman Khan tried to explain to her that she was wrong in making a fuss over the Eijaz episode, but she didn’t seem to agree.

The incident was when things went out of control during a showdown between Rubina and Eijaz, and Eijaz gave a high five to Rubina, who was raising her hand as a gesture to stop talking.

After the incident, Rubina Dilaik said: “Don’t touch me without my permission, Eijaz Khan. Don’t touch me”, and Abhinav also intervened and told Eijaz: “Do not come close to my wife. No physical touch”.

