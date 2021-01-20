Former Roadies contestant Simba Nagpal has completed a year as an actor, and has shared his joy with fans.

“I remember the first day of shoot of the show ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. It was extremely exciting. I was fortunate to play the lead role of Virat Singh in the show. Now, I have completed one year as Virat,” he said.

“Virat Singh has not only taught me about my emotions, but also made me realise who I truly am. He has taught me that sometimes it’s important to lose yourself to find yourself. I feel blessed. I’m thankful to the makers of the show for the dream role. Above all, it’s all my mother’s trust and efforts that I’m getting to live my dream,” Simba Nagpal added.

“Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” earlier starred actors Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik. Now, Simba leads the cast with Jigyasa Singh.

