It has been a couple of ‘statement-worthy’ days for Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar as he has released his second statement, around the controversy about the show. In the latest one, he has revealed that the changes are being made in his show. This is coming after the concerns raised by Information and Broadcasting Ministry over the controversial portions of the show.

It’s been a few days since the release of the show, and it’s being criticised over a few things. Some leaders of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) along with many on social media criticised the show for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods, and hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

In his recent statement, Tandav maker Ali Abbas Zafar said, “We have the utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.”

He also adds, “The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Does this mean the makers will edit out the controversial sequences? Well, we’ll have to wait to and see what kind of changes do they implement in the show.

Before this, Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media on Monday and wrote, “Our sincere apologies. We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

“The web series Tandav is a work of fiction, and any resemblance to acts and persons and events are purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognisance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” concluded Ali Abbas Zafar.

Have you watched the Tandav? What do you have to say about the controversy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

