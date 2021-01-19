Actor Hiten Tejwani, who is known for his roles in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kutumb among others, feels that his role in ongoing show Gupta Brothers should do well for his career.

Advertisement

The actor, who plays the role of Shiv — the eldest amongst four brothers — in the show told IANS: “I relate to Shiv quite a lot because of the family values Shiv has. It’s a good project, and it will definitely add up to my body of work. I am proud of it. “

Advertisement

Hiten Tejwani shares why, according to him, the audience is enjoying the show.

“The audience is still getting hooked on the show but they are liking it. There is a good response to Shiv, too. They have started relating to the characters and how the elder brother and his wife take care of the younger ones and the house,” Hiten Tejwani says.

Hiten goes on to add: “Right now the audience loves the new track that the four brothers are married, they have their own family, and how will they settle down in one house, and what happens if they live under one roof. “

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Says She’s Frozen Her Eggs, Wants Abhinav Shukla To Be The Donor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube