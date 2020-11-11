Ekta Kapoor has made some iconic shows on TV which are still etched in our memories. One of the most loved shows was undoubtedly Kyuki…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which introduced Mihir & Tulsi to the world. Amar Upadhyay & Smriti Irani brought these characters to life.

Their on-screen chemistry was so real that it took them no time to make way into audiences hearts. But what if we tell you that the bond Smriti and Amar shared during that time still continues? Isn’t it Sweet? Well, wait till you hear Mihir talking!

Koimoi got in touch with Amar Upadhyay for the launch of his upcoming show Molkki on Colors TV. He seemed quite excited about collaborating with Ekta Kapoor once again. Now how can one not miss Smriti Irani when we see Amar & Ekta working together again? Their trio is incomplete without her. And we are sure most of the Kyuki…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans would agree to this.

We were curious to know from Amar Upadhyay that is he is still in touch with Smriti Irani? “Smriti is so much busy; she has got so much responsibility now being a minister of certain portfolios, handling the country in that level. It is a big commitment. So I don’t disturb her much. Yes! I wish her on festivals, birthdays once in a blue moon. I don’t want to call and disturb her as she is too busy, but ya we wish each other on festivals and stuffs like that. So yes! we are in touch but on and off, not daily.”

We are sure Mihir & Tulsi fans must be delighted to hear this, coz we are!

There is no doubt that Smriti Irani was a brilliant actress, but we wanted to know Amar Upadhyay’s views on her political career. “She has done a fantastic job. Coming from a non-political background and being a minister is very good. She has it in her, and that is why she has got the portfolio. It’s too good a portfolio. Mr Modi will not tolerate anybody who does not deserve the post. He is a fantastic PM that we have, and Smriti deserves the portfolio that she is handling,” he said.

Amar continued, “I think she surprises all of us every day with the way she speaks, the way she handles everything. The way she deals with people is amazing. During Kyuki, I never believed that she could do all this. But she is handling it amazingly, hats off to her!”

