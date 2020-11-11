Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the most popular shows of Star Plus. And the second instalment of the show too created a lot of buzzes even before it went on-air. But, it came as a shock for the fans when the main leads of the first season, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Mohammad Nazim announced their exit from the show.

Actually, the famous characters of SNS– Kokilaben, Gopi and Ahem along with a few other members of Modi family were brought back in the sequel to support the Season 2 for a finite period. But the makers managed to keep it under the wraps.

According to reports in Spotboye, Rupal Patel, who essays the role of Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has already shot for her last day on the set, last week. And now, it’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim who will be bidding adieu to the show today. That’s right! The actors are shooting for their last day on the sets today at Naigaon (Ramdev Studios). Check out the pictures posted by Nazim below:

While talking about their exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Rupal Patel had told the portal, “I have been working in the industry for many years, but I have never done a show for one month. But when I was approached with the sequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, it was for one month only. And now, that a month is over, I will be making my exit from the show which was planned.

Rupal had also explained why she had agreed to be a part of the show for a finite time, “I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it’s my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel. I had received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them to uplift this, it was my moral responsibility as a creative artist to say a yes for it.”

Well, we’re sure fans will miss these iconic characters in the show. Will Saath Nibhaana Saathiya be the same for you minus these characters?

