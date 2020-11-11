The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will bring a fresh breeze of romance and positivity in the house. Singer Rahul Vaidya shocks his fellow contestants and audiences by not only naming his girlfriend but also proposing to her on national TV.

Advertisement

In the promo, which was released by the channel, showed Rahul talking about the special girl in his life, and even present a ring to her. He even goes down on his knees, presents a ring and turns around to reveal “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt, while on the front Disha’s name was written.

Advertisement

The promo opens with Bigg Boss asking Pavitra Punia to tell Eijaz Khan to destroy the photo frames of his dogs in order to save her and both seemed to get emotional. Pavitra also began crying as he gets up to destroy the frames. She then requests him, “I know how important these are for you. Do not do it, do not do it. Please do not destroy them. I understand the value of the frames, I have seen your love for them.” Then a voice-over was heard asking if the nomination task may bring the duo closer.

In the following sequence from Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya is seen saying, “Today is a very a special day for me. There’s a girl in my life and that girl’s name is Disha Parmar. God! I have never been so nervous. I don’t know why it took me so much time to ask you – Will you marry me?” The two has been seeing each other for almost two years now.

As all the housemates go “awww” and Rahul Vaidya said that he would wait for her answer. He went to say, “I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world.” The entire sequence seems to be for Disha’s birthday on Wednesday.

Rahul’s proposal comes as a shock to everyone since before he entered Bigg Boss 14, during an interview with Times of India he said, “Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and anything was going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together. I put up pictures with other female friends also, but as they are not famous I don’t get linked with them. But whenever I share pictures with Disha Parmar people start discussing that we are dating each other. Also, we have done a music video together so we got linked.”

The promo video also showed that Shaan, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik coming to the house and a dance party was organised for them.

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari Allegedly Pushes Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli As He Tries To Enter Her House: “Andar Mat Aao”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube