Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001) is considered to be one of the iconic shows that were ever made. While the daily soap became the third-longest running Indian television series, what made the show extra special was the original cast, Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari.

Perhaps it was their sizzling chemistry on-screen that made Kasautii Zindagii Kay extra special. Shweta played the role of Prerna Sharma and Cezanne played the role of Anurag Basu. Their love saga went on for ages. Needless to say, fans absolutely loved Prerna and Anurag, until Hiten Tejwani replaced Cezanne on the show. This caused such furore among fans that the TRP of the show went down eventually leading to cancellation.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for nearly eight years, wherein Cezanne Khan played the role of Anurag Basu from 2001 to 2007, until he was replaced by Hiten. The show went off-air in 2008. Cezanne and Shweta Tiwari’s chemistry was so strong that fans assumed that they were dating in real life as well. However, it was far from the truth.

During an interview with Bollywood Life, the actress revealed that she hated him at the time. She told the publication, “Me and Cezanne had an affair? What nonsense! Has anyone ever seen us together anywhere? I supposedly had affairs with multiple guys! Really? When? Has anyone ever seen me at coffee shops or restaurants? Has anyone ever seen me at parties? I shoot for 40 days a month for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Where in the world do I have the time for an affair? They even say that I recently patched up with him. Why the hell should I patch up with him? I hate him.”

Shwetha Tiwari also said, “I told him that if he continues to talk shit everywhere I’m going to sue him for defamation.”

However, a reboot of the show also titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay, started to air from 2018. The daily soap is headlined by Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover.

