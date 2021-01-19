Did you guys happen to watch Tandav yet? Well, the Amazon Prime series is grabbing all eyeballs, be it for the controversies or for the ensemble star cast. We got a chance to interact with Kritika Kamra, who plays Sana Mir’s role in the web show. She had a lot of interesting things to say about her co-star Saif Ali Khan, and we do not want you to miss out on the fun things she said about him.

We started by asking her about her reaction when she realised that she is cast alongside big Bollywood names like Saif, Dimple Kapadia, and others. She smiled and replied, “I was very excited. Honestly, ye sab dheere dheere pata chala, and we had like a big table-read also, where we met everybody, and you got to know ki kaun kya character play kar raha hai. Everyone is so well cast, these senior actors jinka kaam screen par dekha hai and now to be able to be a part of the same as them is obviously is like a matter of happiness for me, so I was happy.”

We are sure that even Kritika Kamra’s fans must be elated to see her in Tandav. Also, we had to know all about the actress’ first meet with Saif Ali Khan. On asking about this, her eyes lit up like a house on fire. She replied, “Like I said it is an intense show, to jo hum scene shoot kar rahe the jo mujhe yaad hai wo kaafi intense scene tha. But, he is very very cool, and he is like the coolest ever. He is just really cool, very funny, wo apne aas paas sabko bahut comfortable karte hai. He is a very good host also, and he is very, very thoughtful. So between the shots, it was very chill. To aisa kuch mujhe laga nahi ki oh my god! How am I going to do this.”

We are sure that you all must have heard that Saif made an exception by allowing the makers of Tandav to shoot in the Pataudi Palace. Kritika Kamra was kinda upset that she did not have any scenes there. She said, “I heard that these guys had a lot of fun there. In sabne cricket khela aur kaafi masti ki waha, aisa mujhe baad me pata chala to little bit FOMO.” We are sure that she has definitely missed out on a lot of fun there.

Talking about ringing in the New Year’s with the Khans, Kamra said, “It was wonderful, I was very happy to be there. It was a very intimate scene to pehle mujhe lag raha tha ki it is going to be a bit awkward, but it wasn’t. Both him and Kareena are great hosts and very thoughtful about the smallest of things, about all the guests they hosted that night. So it was a wonderful evening with some amazing conversations, lots of good food which was cooked by them. He had made the duck and Kareena had made some salads and desserts, so it was all very thoughtful.”

