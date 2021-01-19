Actor-filmmaker Rajesh Tailang, who has directed a short film during lockdown titled Trivedi Ji, has said that he would like to direct a feature film once in his life.

Advertisement

“I haven’t planned to direct a feature film yet, but I want to make at least one feature film in my life,” said Tailang, while interacting with IANS at a special screening of Trivedi Ji in the city.

Advertisement

Rajesh Tailang has his YouTube channel named Theatre Talkies, about which he said: “We make short films for the channel. I do a poetry show on it called ‘Chand Pe Chai’. Annup Sonii hosts a show on different stories called ‘Suni Unsuni: Stories with Anup Soni’. I made a few documentaries on it as well. It’s my seventh short film. I decided to make films because sometimes we get some time off from acting projects, so in that period I wanted to do some creative work.”

Trivedi Ji, directed by Rajesh Tailang and written by Vartika Tiwari and Tailang, tells the story of a woman stuck in her apartment during the Covid-19 pandemic and trying to survive on depleting food supplies and conversations with her aloe vera plant. Despite being shot on a phone and with limited resources, the short film boasts of impressive cinematography and editing. Vartika Tiwari’s committed performance tells the anxiety, confusion, and depression that many felt during lockdown.

Talking about how he decided to make the film, Tailang said: “We made this film during lockdown, when all of us were literally under house arrest. At that time, lead actress of this film Vartika (Tiwari) wrote a post on Facebook, and I decided to make the film from that post. I talked to her about the film. Then through video calls, I did remote direction. She shot herself and that’s how we made the film. I am going to send this film to two to three film festivals and later it will stream on YouTube.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Tailang said he is working on the film “Pagglait“, and will start shooting for two new web series. “I am also a part of a film but I am not allowed to talk about it,” he added.

Pagglait is a comedy drama written and directed by Umesh Bist. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film features Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Rajesh Tailang, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles.

Must Read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On AK vs AK: “Wanted To Leave My Mark In My Short Screen Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube