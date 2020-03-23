Sanya Malhotra On Preparing For Pagglait: “Unknowingly, You Start Thinking & Behaving Like The Character That You’re Playing”

Sanya Malhotra is surely an actress to look out for. The actress knows how to draw attention on-screen with her brilliant performances and will soon be seen in various movies this year. Fondly known as the Dangal girl, Sanya opened up on preparing for Pagglait.

Sanya comments on what she did before beginning the prep for her character and shared, “I had a couple of readings with my director. We discussed and developed the character, which is one of my most favourite roles that I have played till date.”

The actress further adds, “Though I did do a lot of prep before the shoot, sometimes with some characters, your thought patterns change. Unknowingly, you start thinking and behaving like the character that you’re playing. That’s what happened with me while shooting for Pagglait,”

Truly Sanya has won our hearts with this and we surely are now excited to see the character of Pagglait work its magic on screens.

It’s commendable how the actress is prepping for three diverse characters and also giving each character the required time and doing full justice.

Sanya has a stellar lineups of three projects back to back and will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi, Pagglait and Ludo.

