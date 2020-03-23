While Himanshi Khurana may have been a popular face in Punjab, the singer became a household name after her stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. While this season of Bigg Boss was one of the most successful ones, the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himashi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma was the most talked about.

While Asim and HImanshi often treat their fans with loved up pictures of themselves, Himanshi Khurana has made a shocking revelation stating that her official Twitter handle has been hacked. Not only has the account been hacked but also the hacker is also using her account to spread hate too!

Taking to her Twitter handle, Himanshi said, “Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai… ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity…thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye (somebody is fiddling with my Twitter account. What do you wish to achieve? Why such insecurity? Thank you so much. You have been spending so much time that Himanshi’s Twitter account gets closed.)”

Bewajah hate faila rahe ho ……….ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi 😊 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 21, 2020

In yet another post, Himanshi wrote, “Bewajah hate faila rahe ho ……….ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi (For no reason, why are you spreading hate? Tell me, has it satisfied you?).”

Bewajah hate faila rahe ho ……….ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi 😊 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have been hitting headlines for their sizzling chemistry and more so for their music video.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!