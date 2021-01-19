The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has said that there was no question of pardoning the makers of ‘Tandav’ web series unless all Muslim actors and directors submit affidavits that they will not insult and ridicule Hindu Gods and goddesses.

In a video message, ABAP chairman Mahant Narendra Giri said that the apology from the team of “Tandav” was meaningless since it came only after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious note of the matter and the FIR was registered.

“The police have reached Mumbai and then comes the apology. If these actors and directors belonging to a particular community are truly repentant, they should give affidavits saying that they will not insult the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities,” he said.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is not known to keep silence in such matters, also took to social media and slammed the makers of Tandav. She took to Twitter on Monday writing, “The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries.”

The director of Tandav, Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media yesterday and posted an apology. He wrote, “Our sincere apologies. We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

