Ali Abbas Zafar‘s directorial web series Tandav, which was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, landed into trouble for allegedly provoking communal disharmony and hurts sentiments of the Hindus. Now the filmmaker has issued a statement regarding it.

Amazon Prime Video’s web series Tandav, which is set in Delhi, revolves around the theme of power, ambition and greed through a very political story. In one of the scenes of the series, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub was seen performing a college play insulting the Hindu deity Shiva. Citing the scene, complaints were filed against the makers objecting to the scene.

Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media on Monday and wrote, “Our sincere apologies. We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

In the statement, he further wrote, “The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events are purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.” Take a look at his tweet below:

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

Ali Abbas Zafar’s statement came after the Lucknow Police on Monday said that an FIR was lodged against the makers of Tandav that includes, Ali, Amazon head of Indian originals Aparna Purohit, producer Himashu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and others.

Meanwhile, Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles.

