Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most famous television shows in India. Not just the show, but its star cast has gained unprecedented fame over the years as well. And with fame, rumours are inevitable. Something similar happened when there were reports of a fallout between Saumya Tandon and Shubhangi Atre.

For the longest time, it was reported that Saumya and Shubhangi don’t bond well with each other. Rumours were even rife that the duo doesn’t speak to each other on sets. Amid the lockdown, Tandon quit the show and it was Nehha Pendse who replaced her as Anita Bhabhi.

In a conversation with TOI, Shubhangi Atre has now set the records straight abut her relationship with Saumya Tandon. She said, “Yes, there were rumours that we do not get along. And I really have nothing to comment on it. All I can say is that we both used to equally give our efforts to run the show. We both always respected each other and always behaved properly. Our makers loved us. We always had a friendly environment on sets.”

Shubhangi Atre also added that she missed Saumya Tandon after she left the show. “I spend my most of the time on the sets. It is just like another home for me. And every member around me here on set is just like family. I have given so many years to the show and now I feel very much connected to it. When someone quits the show it’s painful but when someone new arrives it brings hope. Actually, after Saumya left the show. I really missed her,” she said.

The actress concluded that she’s happy now that Nehha Pendse has joined the cast. She’s glad to have a female co-star back!

