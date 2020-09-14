Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain too possess a loyal fan base. Featuring Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud and others, the sitcom stands out due to its quirky characters.

Amongst such quirky characters is of Angoori Bhabhi which is played by Shubhangi. Initially, the character was made popular by Shilpa Shinde but Shubhangi fill in her shoes quite impressively. With her different touch to ‘Sahi Pakde Hain’, the actress has become one of the star attractions of the show. And thus, the makers have ensured that their crowd-puller gets paid decent enough.

As per Jansatta, Shubhangi Atre gets paid with a sum of 40,000 INR for per day of the shoot. Now, that’s quite an impressive amount!

Meanwhile, Aasif Sheikh who essays the popular character of Vibhuti Narayan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain shared his experience of working with fewer people amid the pandemic conditions. He also addressed the issues like budget cuts, that are currently the hot topic of discussions on the internet.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Aasif Sheikh said, “For how long can one sit at home and wait? It was already more than 90 days and this is now a way of life and we have to live with it until the vaccination comes. Work is life and I think now we have to see how we can do it with lesser people, smaller units and also, by maintaining hygiene. We are performers and need a platform to perform.”

When asked about the deduction in the pay, Aasif Sheikh added, “Yes, money has been slashed not just ours but others also. Like there have been minus 20-30% and I think it’s fine because it’s a grave situation for everyone.”

