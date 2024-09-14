Barfi, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz, has completed 12 years today, and on this special occasion, we’ll be revisiting its glorious run at the Indian box office, which was a big surprise for Ranbir himself. Yes, the Animal actor had minimal expectations from the film, but with the power of content coming into play, it became a big success. Keep reading for a detailed box office throwback!

Directed by Anurag Basu, the Bollywood romantic comedy was released on September 14, 2012. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from critics. Other than this, the chartbuster music and an impactful promotional strategy helped the film garner the audience’s initial attention. Further, favorable word-of-mouth spread like wildfire, which boosted the box office business.

After a good start of 9.20 crores, Barfi enjoyed a solid trend and posted a total of 58.60 crores at the end of the opening week. With positive reactions, the film displayed strong legs and ended up earning 120 crores at the Indian box office, thus earning double the collection in the first week. Across the nation, this romantic comedy sold more than 1.20 crore tickets.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Barfi was reportedly made on a budget of around 45 crores, which was a big enough number back then. Against this cost, the film earned 120 crores in India, which means it fetched an ROI (return on investment) of 75 crores. Calculated further, it equals 166.66% returns. With such impressive returns, it was declared as a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Interestingly, before this success, Ranbir Kapoor was unsure about Barfi’s box office potential. Reportedly, he thought the film would stay much below the 100 crore mark and wouldn’t become a big success. Cut to now, after 12 years, we’re sure that Ranbir would be very proud of his film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

