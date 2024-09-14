After a concerning start of the year that had everyone declaring “movies are dead,” 2024 turned in a miracle at the domestic (North American) box office. Despite a slew of shocking box office flops, the year-to-date North American box office earnings witnessed a mere 13 per cent drop from 2023. This was mainly due to big-budget franchise films such as Deadpool and Wolverine reviving a comatose box office.

According to Hollywood Reporter, 2024 has grossed over $5.4 billion at the domestic box office, a 13% drop from last year’s over $6 billion revenue (from January to September).

Last year’s success is credited to the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, which dramatically boosted movie ticket sales. Greta Gerwig’s comedy film “Barbie” brought in about $636 million domestically, and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” raked in $326 million (via The Numbers).

Franchises like Deadpool and Wolverine and Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes boosted 2024 movie ticket sales.

However, this year’s franchises played a massive role in saving the 2024 domestic box office. With a subdued start of the year that saw one moderate hit, 2024 was off to a rough start. The January big franchise release Dune Part 2 was the only film to see some success at the box office, grossing $709 million worldwide, including $282 million at the domestic box office.

The tides started to turn in May after The Fall Guy and Furiosa Mad Max Saga tanked at the box office. Disney’s Ape franchise Kingdom of The Planet Of The Apes swooped in for a save, earning $171 million in domestic box office and $397 million worldwide.

In early June, Sony’s fourquel Boys: Ride or Die performed well beyond expectations. Mid-June release Inside Out 2 shattered records, becoming the year’s highest-grossing film with $1.6 billion in worldwide revenue. Quiet Place Day One, Twisters. Deadpool and Wolverine, and Alien Romulus played a significant part in contributing to the $5.4 billion+ domestic gross.

2023 ended the year with $9 billion in domestic box office revenue

The fall franchise lineup of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Joker: Folie à Deux, and Venom will undoubtedly make a significant contribution to 2024’s annual domestic box office revenue.

However, it remains to be seen if 2024 will bridge the gap between 2023’s $9 billion domestic box office earnings.

