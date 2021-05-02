Katrina Kaif is one of the renowned actresses in the industry currently. The diva makes sure that she paces the heartbeats with her performances. With many films in her kitty, it goes without a doubt that Kat is one of the first choices of many directors. Well, we all have enjoyed the films that she was a part of, but if we tell you the name of the films that Kaif has rejected, you will be shocked.

Advertisement

Katrina has rejected to be a part of such blockbusters that I don’t know about her, but I regret not seeing her in those. I know that you all want to know the list of films that she has rejected. Well, hold your breath, sit back and have a look at the names of the films rejected by the diva.

CHENNAI EXPRESS

If you ask me, I cannot imagine any other actress in the role of Meenamma apart from Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express. But, did you know, she was not the first choice to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but it was Katrina Kaif. Shocking, isn’t it? Deepika’s career reached new heights after the release of this film, and this film emerged as the biggest and most popular film of the year. As per a report on MTVindia.com, Katrina had apparently turned down the offer due to the language and accent that she was required to imbibe in order to portray the character convincingly.

BAJIRAO MASTANI

Yet again, a character that was effortlessly played by Deepika Padukone was initially offered to Katrina Kaif. If reports are to be believed, Kaif could have been Bajirao’s Mastani had she not turned down the offer.

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali earlier wanted to recreate Salman Khan- Aishwarya Rai magic with this movie, but since that was not possible due to the couple’s ugly breakup, the first choice of the director was Chikni Chameli and Ranveer Singh. But, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress refused to romance an actor younger than her, and ultimately the role landed in Deepika’s kitty.

BARFI

Yes! Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were getting a chance to romance in one more film during their dating phase, but it looks like destiny had some other plans. Anurag Basu had initially wanted to cast Kaif opposite Kapoor in the super-hit film Barfi, but the Dhoom 3 actress was reluctant to do the film. It was then that Anurag signed Illeana for the role.

RAM LEELA

Katrina Kaif missed out on the opportunity to work with Ranveer Singh twice. The film that marks the beginning of Deepika and Singh’s love affair was initially offered to Kaif. God knows what came to her mind that she turned down the offer of another 100 crore film. Well, whatever it is, we are sure that Deepika and Ranveer must be blessing the Jagga Jasoos actress for indirectly helping them take their relationship ahead.

YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI

I don’t understand how Katrina has done this more than once? How has she rejected such great films more than once, and surprisingly how every time a film rejected by her lands up in Deepika’s kitty? A film that is edged in almost all our hearts, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, was initially offered to Kaif. A chance to witness the on-screen chemistry of Ranbir and the Dhoom 3 actress yet again was shattered when she rejected the film after giving much thought. We wonder would the film have created the same magic had Naina’s role been played by Katrina?

Now you tell us that which of these rejections of Katrina Kaif has shocked you the most?

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Naga Chaitanya To Take Action Sequences To A Larger Scale In Ladakh?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube