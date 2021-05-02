Raveena Tandon shares birthday wish for filmmaker Onir

Actress Raveena Tandon shared birthday wishes for filmmaker Onir on Saturday, in a post she uploaded on Instagram Stories.

“It’s been a long journey together my friend, and many many more years to come. Happy birthday, @iamonir. Stay safe, stay blessed. Love you,” Raveena write along with a picture featuring her with Onir.

Onir had directed Raveena in the 2017 film “Shab”. The actress essayed a rich businessman’s wife, who has an extramarital affair with her bodyguard.

Raveena will soon make her digital debut with the series “Aranyak”, which casts her in the role of a cop. While she hasn’t given out details of her role, the series is touted as a gritty drama about two cops solving a crime.

The actress will also be seen in the multi-lingual film “KGF: Chapter 2”, which brings back Kannada star Yash as Rocky on the big screen. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon took to social media on Thursday to talk about the necessity for stronger political will and awareness among citizens to start movements against lobbies, corruption and land sharks. On the occasion of Earth Day, the actress also reminded fans about the need to conserve whatever is still left on the planet on a “war footing”.

“Can’t think of any wishy-washy message to write #earthday whatever we need to conserve of whatever is left has to be done on a war footing, it’ll take us centuries to reverse the damage that has already been done, but we need a stronger political will and aware citizens to start stronger movements against lobbies, corruption and land sharks. More initiatives for protecting our forests and wildlife. Join your local NGOs and orgs to help and pitch in. #earthday,” Raveena shared in an Instagram post.

