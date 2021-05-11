Actress Karishma Kotak recently shot for a song with singer Yasser Desai on the streets of London and, being on home turf in the UK Capital city, she says she could show around the crew, too.

“It’s an out and out romantic track. We had a great time shooting for the song in the lanes of London. It’s my home and I could show the crew around as well. I have always loved a New York, London kind of set-up for songs and here I am shooting for one,” Karishma Kotak said.

Kotak added: “I couldn’t ask for more. It would be out soon. My prayers are with Indians during this difficult time. Let’s all stay strong and this too shall pass.”

