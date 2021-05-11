Celebrities are often trolled for the most bizarre reasons on social media. Back in 2016, Sonarika Bhadoria who rose to fame with Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev played the role of Parvati on the show opposite Mohit Raina’s Lord Shiva. The actress was trolled for wearing a bikini and was ‘sl*t shamed’ after she shared it on her official Instagram account.

Advertisement

In an interview later, Sonarika revealed that she’s unapologetic about wearing a bikini. The actress initially deleted her posts after the backlash but decided to reshare it on her Instagram later.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Sonarika Bhadoria opened up on wearing a bikini and sharing it on her Instagram and said, “I thought today’s generation is mature enough to separate an actor’s personal life from their professional life and they would understand that we also have our own life. But that did not happen. Just because I am a girl and played a goddess you cannot hide behind your TV screens and write whatever you want to in the name of freedom of expression. They say it is part and parcel of a celebrity’s life but there is a limit to everything. I am not God, I have emotions and I do feel bad.”

Pointing out the difference in approach between male actors playing gods and female actresses goddesses, the Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actress said, “We all know what a hypocritical society we live in, don’t we? Gurmeet (Choudhary) is a dear friend of mine and he played Lord Ram some years ago. Immediately after that he did a show called Geet, in which he was shown with his bare body and girls drooled over him and men looked up to him for fitness. Similarly, with actor Mohit Raina (who plays Shiva) a lot of girls used to call on the show and call him hot Shiva and s*xy Shiva. Sl*t shaming a female actor for wearing certain kind of clothes is not acceptable. At least not in today’s day and age.”

Sonarika Bhadoria also revealed her first reaction to all the social media trolling and said, “You know that feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when something bad happens? I can’t even put it in words but it was a very bad feeling. The entire day my phone was buzzing with my friends calling and supporting me. You can’t expect a woman to wear a saree or salwar kameez and go to a beach or swimming pool.”

What are your thoughts on Sonarika Bhadoria’s bikini picture? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Rohitashv Gour: “I Go Silent When I Hear Saumya Tandon’s Name”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube