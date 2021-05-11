Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one such Indian sitcom that enjoys unprecedented fame all across the country, and even in overseas regions. The love is such that fans always show interest in the personal lives of the show’s actors. A few months back, Dilip Joshi was indulged in a casual fun chat and it was a sheer treat for his fans.

As expected, Dilip was floored with questions related to the show and his off-screen equation with the actors. Not just a normal interview, but Dilip was even indulged in a rapid-fire segment, during which he was asked to name his favourite co-star. The answer that followed was pure gold.

Speaking about the favourite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star, Dilip Joshi said, “I cannot pick and choose. Everybody is a favourite co-star because sab ke saath karne ka maja aata hai (it’s fun to work with everyone). I would definitely say jab scene mein sabhi log hote hai, woh din mujhe bohot accha lagta hai (I feel very happy on a day when there’s a scene involving everyone).”

In a talk with Sight And Insight YouTube channel, Dilip Joshi further added that daily they usually shoot with 2-3 actors for a scene. But when the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is on sets, it feels like a festival and it’s a beautiful feeling.

In a chat, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor even shared his viewpoint of nepotism that exists in the entertainment industry. He shared, he never faced any such instance in his professional career, so he would be the wrong person to comment on it. He even explained that nepotism exists in our cultural roots and sometimes injustice happens with talented people.

