After a modest theatrical run, the Tamil comedy drama is finally coming to OTT. The film, which hit theatres on April 25, is now ready to make its digital debut and will be available on not just one, but two streaming platforms.

Starring Shiva, Priya Anand, and real-life retired Japanese sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro, this sports comedy is about an unusual friendship, identity, and redemption. Despite its limited run in cinemas, the film is expected to find a wider audience online.

When & Where To Stream Sumo Online?

Sumo will begin streaming on SunNXT and Tentkotta starting May 23, 2025. Both platforms will offer the film for Tamil cinema lovers who want to catch this feel-good entertainer from the comfort of their homes.

About Sumo

Directed by SP Hosimin and backed by Vels Film International, Sumo promises family-friendly fun with a unique plot at its core. The film tells the story of Shiva, a carefree surfer in Chennai who finds a massive sumo wrestler washed up on the beach one day. The wrestler, who behaves like a child and doesn’t speak the local language, has no memory of who he is or where he comes from.

Shiva and his friend Jack decide to take care of him, turning his strength into an opportunity for comic adventures. As they grow attached to the gentle giant, they begin to uncover his past. It turns out he was once a sumo champion in Japan, but he was thrown out of the sport due to a controversy. The trio then travels to Japan to help him reclaim his old identity and face his rivals once again.

The cast also includes Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Sathish, Srinath, and Besant Ravi. The music was composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, with cinematography by Rajiv Menon and editing by Praveen K. L.

Though Sumo received mixed reviews and had a low box office performance with collections around 65 lakhs (via Sacnilk), it’s now looking forward to reaching a wider audience online. So, if you’re in the mood for a family-friendly comedy packed with fun, emotion, and a unique storyline, Sumo might just be your weekend pick.

Check out the trailer for Sumo below:

