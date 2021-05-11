Jasleen Matharu never misses a chance to steal the limelight. From her controversial relationship with her ‘Guruji’ Anup Jalota to entering Bigg Boss 12 with him and kissing him later on the cheek – the beauty has been making headlines ever since. Now, in a recent interview, Jasleen has slammed people for creating an unnecessary fuss about the kiss and called it a ‘jokingly’ stunt.

While the two were a part of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ their relationship did raise a lot of eyebrows.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Jasleena Matharu called the reality show an ‘entertainment show’ and said, “Zaroori hai ki Valentine’s Day pe main apne mom ya dad ke saath date pe nahi jaa sakti? Bilkul jaa sakti hoon. Main date pe Anup ji ke saath gayi, mere guruji ke saath. Toh isme koi love angle concept toh zaroori nahi hai na (Can I not go on a Valentine’s Day date with my mother or father? Of course I can. I went on a date with Anup ji, my guru, and I don’t see why it is necessary to give it a love angle).”

Jasleen then revealed that kissing Anup on his cheek and asking him to let the lipstick imprint stay was a joke and that it wasn’t that big of a deal for them.

“Aur agar maine unko gaal pe kiss bhi kiya aur bola yeh lipstick chhod do, main aisi hi hoon, yeh mazaak hai mera. Hum aise hi mazaak karte hai aur Anup ji mujhe jaante hai itne saalon se, woh bhi jaante hai yeh baat (If I did kiss him and told him to let the lipstick mark stay, I am like this, it was my idea of a joke. We joke around like this. Anup ji knows me for many years and he knows this). We don’t take it seriously but there are some people jo bohot iss baat ka issue banate hai ki, ‘Haww, kiss kar diya’… Isme kya khaas baat hai (some people make a mountain out of a molehill but what is the big deal)?” Jasleen Matharu added.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant also revealed that they usually greet each other by hugging and she doesn’t necessarily have to touch his feet, it’s no big deal between them.

What are your thoughts on Jasleen Matharu’s take on kissing Anup Jalota on the cheek? Tell us in the comments below.

