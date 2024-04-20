IPL 2024: "Shah Rukh Khan Is The Best Owner I've Ever Worked With," Says Gautam Gambhir As He Talks About His Equation With Kolkata Knight Riders’ Co-Owner

IPL Season is breaking records and how; this season has seen the resurgence of teams like Rajasthan Royals, which is leading the table of IPL 2024. Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders are staying atop at number 2, but are a great contender for the trophy this year. Apart from all the on-field action, cricket fans also love to see the unwinding version of their favorite cricket stars. Each team goes all out with their social media content, giving us an inside look into what the league is really like for the fan-favorite teams. Kolkata Knight Riders have launched their latest podcast, called Knights Dugout. Gautam Gambhir spoke about his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan.

KKR’s New Podcast

This 7-episode series, hosted by the inimitable Cyrus Broacha, focuses on candid conversations, and confessions, where Knights share their personal journeys filled with humor and heart.

‘Knights Dugout’ is not just another podcast; it offers an inside look at the KKR dressing room. With his characteristic tongue-in-cheek style, Cyrus Broacha gives viewers an unprecedented, exclusive look inside the KKR universe. Each episode hosts a new pair of cricketers, experts, and support staff of the Kolkata Knight Riders Team.

The first episode of Knights Dugout features Gautam Gambhir and Manish Pandey, who reunite at KKR after seven years. The duo delves into a candid conversation with Cyrus Broacha and shares stories from their illustrious cricket careers, and even their connection with Shah Rukh Khan.

Gambhir Talks About Shah Rukh Khan, Sunil Narine

When Gautam was asked about Sunil Narine’s brilliant performance, he vividly recalled, “I faced Sunil Narine in his International Debut at Indore, and within 7-8 balls, I knew he was going to become a legend of the game, especially in T20 Cricket.” Gambhir further shared his belief on teams winning the IPL, stating, “It’s not the most talented team that goes on to win the IPL. It’s the most courageous team that’s willing to fight till the last drop of blood that will go on to win the IPL.”

Gambhir also fondly shared his thoughts on his equation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR. “I’ve said numerous times that he (Shah Rukh Khan) is the best owner I’ve ever worked with. In the seven years of my captaincy, we didn’t even have a seven-minute conversation on cricket. During the bad patch, I was on the verge of dropping myself, so I went and spoke to him, and the only thing he told me was that, till you are here, you are not going to drop yourself.”

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey was all praise about Gautam Gambhir saying, “The kind of enthusiasm he brings in all of the players is very inspiring, and one can understand the intensity just by looking in his eyes. He backs every player right till the end and supports everyone in a way that you will eventually go out there and give your best for the team” He further spoke about the IPL 2014 final, “It was a very memorable day for me. We were chasing a big score that day and I was in good form so I wanted to go out there and get the win for KKR, glad that happened.”

Where To Watch Knights Dugout?

The episode promises to be an exciting and revealing session as both the Knights also react to their own memes and discuss their enduring love and passion for KKR. Fans won’t want to miss these captivating stories and personal revelations. The episodes ahead will feature skipper Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Nayar, and many more. Across seven episodes, listeners will be treated to more intriguing tales and unheard stories, giving a unique perspective on the lives of these cricketing knights.

Tune in to “Knights Dugout” across all KKR social media platforms and the Knight Club Plus App starting today, April 20th. Two new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesday and Saturday! It’s time to laugh, cheer, and experience cricket like never before!

Watch The First Episode Here:

