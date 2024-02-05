Shah Rukh Khan arrived again in 2023, and nothing can stop him anymore. Many filmmakers want to collaborate with him, and major brands want to sign him. For the past 30+ years, King Khan has been ruling hearts, and every year, the love towards him only multiplies. While many were wasting time with the Bollywood vs South debate, SRK joined hands with them and delivered one of his biggest hits of 2023. The latest update is about the possibility of him teaming up with another South director for a movie that stars Yash.

KGF actor Yash will feature in Geetu Mohandas’s gangster action thriller, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. It’s a big South project with high expectations from the actor and director. But the latest buzz is that the makers have requested Shah Rukh Khan to make a special appearance in the film. Yes, you read it right! If everything goes well, we might see SRK in a Kannada film.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed that Khan is at the peak of his career, and everyone wants to work with him. A few days ago, Yash and Geetu approached the Dunki actor for an extended cameo in their drugs and mafia-based thriller. It’s a meaty cameo that will have a proper track for SRK’s character. The team hopes the superstar says yes to their request. The source added, “Shah Rukh Khan will convey his decision on the part in a fortnight.”

Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement of any Shah Rukh Khan film except for Tiger Vs Pathaan. Siddharth Anand will helm the movie, where we will see SRK and Salman Khan at loggerheads. There are also rumours of Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh in a film that stars the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan. The film is cited to be an action thriller.

Furthermore, in December 2023, the makers dropped the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups teaser. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 10,l 2025.

Watch the Toxic Teaser Below:

Do you want to see SRK and Yash in a film together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

