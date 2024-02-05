The second week of February 2024 begins with a big announcement from Netflix. The streaming platform, which announced the Heeramandi series just a few days ago, has revealed another big original title. It’s a murder mystery film titled Murder Mubarak. We all know Netflix’s love for mysteries and thrillers, and one can hope that this one turns out to be better than everything we saw in the past.

Netflix India unveiled the film’s announcement video and release date. The streaming platform introduced us to the promising ensemble cast. If you want to know what the film is about and the names of all the lead actors, we have it covered for you.

Murder Mubarak Plot/Synopsis

The movie is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book titled ‘Club You to Death’. The book’s synopsis mentions that it is a whodunnit story to find the killer responsible for the death of a hunky personal trainer in Delhi. At Delhi’s posh Turf Club, the trainer was choked to death. As seen in the announcement teaser, there are seven suspects from different backgrounds. One of them is the murderer, hiding cleverly in plain sight.

Netflix has not officially revealed the plot of the film. Will the plot be same or there will be some tweaks? It’s something we will find out once the film releases. But we are excited to see what’s in store for us.

Murder Mubarak Cast and Crew

The film stars Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, and Suhail Nayyar. It’s a Homi Adajania directorial with a story, screenplay, and dialogue by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal. Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan is the producer of the film.

In an official statement, Homi said that the film is a cinematic concoction of actors who are appreciated and admired across all genres and generations. The Cocktail director calls the film binge-worthy and colourful, packed with eccentric characters.

When was Murder Mubarak Filmed?

The filming began in February 2023 and was wrapped in April 2023. Sara Ali Khan shared a wrap-up party post on her Instagram last year. The Atrangi Re actress wrote, “Murder Mubarak , It’s a Wrap 🕺, Great team , Had a Blast 💥, Going to miss everyone , Missed @pankajtripathi and Dimple at the wrap party.”

Murder Mubarak Teaser/Trailer

There is no trailer for the movie yet. However, Netflix dropped an announcement teaser introducing us to the stunning cast. The teaser also reveals the release date.

Watch Murder Mubarak Teaser Below

Check out the Murder Mubarak Announcement Teaser

Murder Mubarak Release Date

The murder mystery thriller film drops on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

What do you think of the teaser? Do you think it will be a hatke mystery watch for us all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

