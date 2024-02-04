On February 2, the news of model-actor Poonam Pandey’s death made headlines. Everyone was deeply shocked to learn that Poonam died at such a young age. The reason for her death was cited as cervical cancer. Even her PR team had confirmed that she was no more. However, on February 3, Poonam posted that she’s alive on Instagram. It was her way of creating awareness about cancer. Her stunt miffed a lot of netizens and celebrities.

Actor and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is also furious with Poonam’s “cancer awareness” tactic and has slammed her online. Babil Khan took to his Instagram story to call out Poonam for her ridiculous stunt of faking her death due to cancer. The Railway Men actor wrote, “I don’t know what the f**k that was about Poonam Pandey’s demise, but it just feels wrong. I’m trying not to care, but it is making me feel really angry.”

Babil added, “Awareness can be spread; faking statements of death should not be something that we rely upon to do so as individuals in a collective society. (Bro long story short, this is the worst way to raise awareness about cancer, and my intuition roars sensing malice.). PLEASE DON’T F**K WITH CANCER AWARENESS”.

A lot of celebrities from the Bollywood and TV industry are angry with Poonam’s behaviour and belittling the pain of people who have cancer and who lost their loved ones due to the same. Babil’s father and late actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and was undergoing treatment for two years. In April 2020, the Piku actor passed away due to colon cancer. It’s understandable why Poonam’s fake death drama triggered Babil.

Some other celebrities who also bashed Pandey are Aly Goni, Ridhi Dogra, Munawar Faruqui, Kushal Tandon, Urvashi Dholakia, and others. Meanwhile, in her Instagram post, Poonam justified her fake death stunt with a write-up that stated how cervical cancer didn’t claim the lives of thousands of women who aren’t aware of the disease. But netizens are pretty upset with her publicity stunt and have slammed Pandey in the comments section.

